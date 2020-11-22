Huvila, Mary Catherine

STOUGHTON - Mary Catherine "M.C." Huvila, also lovingly known as Cat or Cathy Conway, passed away Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 54. She was born Aug. 28, 1966, in Rochelle, Ill., to Mary Jane Lunde and George Michael Conway. In early childhood, they moved to Stoughton, Wis., which she made her lifelong home.

She considered her 25 years as a caregiver her greatest achievement, second only to her four children: Casey, Brianna, Lacy, and Levi. She was a free-spirited, creative, and highly talented craftsperson, finding joy in baking, sewing, refinishing, upholstery, painting, and sculpting.

She is survived by her children, Casey Swendsen, Brianna (Broderick Davis) Larson, Lacy (Randy) Schoonover (née Wideen), and Levi Huvila; grandchildren, Domanik Caruso Jr., Eric Caruso, and Harrison Schoonover; her mother, Mary Jane (Steve) Lunde-Burrell; her siblings, Shelly Conway, Michael Conway, Jane Conway, Mary Margaret (Mark) Keichinger, and John Conway; nieces and nephews, Joe Bandt, Sarah Hustad, Leah Smith, Mikaela Conway, Joe Keichinger, Logan Conway, and Landon Conway; and last, but certainly not least, her beloved dogs, Tully, Bella, and Ruby-Roo. She is preceded in death by her fiancé, Gerald "JJ" Johnson; and her father, George Conway.

In appreciation of the excellent care she was given, donations can be directed to Access Community Health Centers (accesscommunityhealthcenters.org/donate) or the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics fund (supportuw.org/give). A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. She was loved deeply and will be greatly missed.