Keller, Mary Ann

MADISON - Mary Ann Keller, age 89, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.

With all her caring and devoted friends and neighbors, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, going to casinos and playing cards, as well as being an avid Packers and Badgers fan. Mary was employed at the State of Wisconsin, Industry Labor and Human Relations Department for over 40 years. For those people unable to attend the services due to the pandemic or other circumstances, thank you for your prayers, and know, Mary Ann is at peace.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, in Madison, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Catholic Multicultural Center of Madison.

