Mary Ann Kleinheinz

Mary Ann Kleinheinz

NEW GLARUS - Mary Ann Kleinheinz, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2022, in New Glarus, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI, with Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Madison, WI.

A visitation will precede the mass from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
