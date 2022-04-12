Menu
Mary M. Knothe
FUNERAL HOME
Stafford Funeral Home
1235 Hwy 14 W
Richland Center, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church
Mary R. Knothe

RICHLAND CENTER - Mary M. Knothe age 89 of Richland Center passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Gunderson Hospital in LaCrosse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richland Center with burial in St. Philip's Catholic Cemetery in Rolling Ground at 2:oo P.M. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Richland Hospital Foundation. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Funeral services provided by:
Stafford Funeral Home
