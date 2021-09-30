Larson, Mary V.

MCFARLAND - Mary V. Larson, age 76, went to be with the Lord in heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. She was born in Mineral Point on July 16, 1945, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Clark. On Oct. 15, 1966, Mary married Richard Larson at Sacred Hearts in Sun Prairie. Together they enjoyed traveling, especially their fishing trips to Canada. Mary worked for the State of Wisconsin for many years, retiring as the Director for the Office of Credit Unions. She was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering at the McFarland Public Library. Mary was a devoted member of Christ the King Catholic Church in McFarland.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dick; daughter, Dawn (Gale) Shelbourn; three grandchildren, Jessica (Robert) Murdock, Julia and Jason Shelbourn; great-grandson, Jackson; seven siblings, Sandy, Pat (Sharon), Judy (Bernie), Terry (Dwayne), Mike (Amy), JoAnn (Greg), and Ken (Stephanie); and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5305 Main St., McFarland, with Father Stephen Brunner officiating. Burial will follow in Lower McFarland Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church on Saturday. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church.

A special thank you to the staff of Lake Waubesa Bible Camp. Please share your memories of Mary by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

