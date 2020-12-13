Lunde-Burrell, Mary Jane

STOUGHTON - Mary Jane Lunde-Burrell, 75, passed away Dec. 4, 2020. She was born July 2, 1945, in Beloit, Wis., to Mary Catherine Faragher and Tollef C.

She made Stoughton her home and worked for many years at Uniroyal, Inc. She made her life's work through her dynamic artistic endeavors. She was exceptionally talented and found joy when she was working on a project. The amount and variety she created in her lifetime was boundless and will continue to delight and inspire family and friends for generations. She was most proud of her collection of writing and poetry. Mary Jane was a wonderful mother to her five children. She was diligent, tough, loving and always loyal. Her children will be forever grateful for everything she has done for them.

Mary Jane was brave and knew what she wanted. In 1994 she made a phone call that transformed her last 26 years into her happiest. Nearly inseparable since that call, she married the love of her life, Stephen Burrell, in 2004. They travelled the world, took road trips across the U.S., and had adventures right at home. Together they were active at the Stoughton Country Club, where Mary Jane was a board member for a few years. She enjoyed sitting outside under the trees or grape arbor at her home, or watching Lake Kegonsa transform through the seasons.

She is survived by her devoted caregiver and loyal husband; loving children, Shelly, Michael, Jane and John Conway; stepson, Ross; a special niece, Mary (Mark) Keichinger; sisters, Kathleen (Jim) Dunn and Susan Kirsling; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving daughter, Mary Catherine Huvila; brother, James Lunde; and sister, Barbara Ruland.

Mary Jane's quick wit and humor never left her. Those who knew her will never forget her sweet smile and sparkling blue eyes. She will be tremendously missed.