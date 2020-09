Maher, Mary

MIDDLETON – Mary Maher, 77, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at Cress Funeral and Cremation Service on SATURDAY, OCT. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

