McCormick, Mary Ellen

MADISON – Mary Ellen McCormick, age 91, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Memory Care in Fitchburg, Wis., surrounded by her family.

Mary was born to Vandie and Mary (Nechkash) Sikhart in Castle Rock Ridge, Wis. Mary attended grade school and high school in Montfort, and after graduating, moved to Madison to work.

Mary was introduced to her future husband, Robert M. McCormick, at his sister's wedding, and they were married in 1954. They had been married for 53 years at the time of Robert's death in 2007. They were members of Our Lady Queen of Peace parish for many years.

Mary was primarily a homemaker, but she also worked part-time in the office of Gov. Pat Lucey, and for many years at the state Department of Revenue.

Mary's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren benefited from her love of cooking, and her recipes will be handed down through the generations. Her poppy seed biscuits and Easter loaf were always highlights during the holidays.

Mary enjoyed traveling, including trips to North Carolina to visit her sister, Virginia. Mary also enjoyed listening and dancing to Big Band music, playing cards, and watching reruns of the Lawrence Welk show. She especially took pleasure in cheering on both kids and grandkids at city swimming and diving meet competitions, Drum Corps shows and playing on the beaches of Carolina with all her grandkids.

Mostly though, Mary enjoyed her "little people," the title she bestowed on the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who came to visit her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; her brother, Bernard; and sisters, Beatrice, Cecilia and Lorraine.

Mary is survived by her sister, Virginia Coughlin (Asheville, N.C.); her children, Kevin W. of Madison, Wis., Dennis P. (Cheryll) of Madison, Kelly Martin of Madison, and Donna (Randy) Stark of Madison; grandchildren, Andrew, Stacey, Erin, Collin, Anna, Maureen, Kami and Kellen; great-grandchildren, Desmond, Maisie, Coraline, Xavier, Marek, Myles and Grace; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. until noon, with Msgr. Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Please wear a face covering. People who cannot attend are encouraged to join the service virtually via Zoom. Directions to join the live stream will be provided on the Ryan Funeral Home website, as part of Mary's obit at www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

A private burial will be held at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church cemetery in Westport, Wis.

The family would like to give thanks to the compassionate care that the staff at Agrace Hospice provided during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mary's name to Wisconsin Public Television. Send your gift to Wisconsin Public Television, P.O. Box 7929, Madison, WI 53707-7929.

