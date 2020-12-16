Meffert, Mary Ann R.

WAUNAKEE - Mary Ann R. Meffert, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at The Villa at Middleton Village. She was born Sept. 18, 1926, the daughter of Wilfred and Theresa (Spahn) Schultz. Mary Ann was united in marriage to Charles Peschl on May 18, 1944; after Charles' death, she was united in marriage to Gilbert Meffert on March 29, 1989.

Mary Ann was a homemaker most of her life and truly loved caring for her daughter, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and always had a smile on her face whenever she saw them. She loved all nature had to offer, songbirds and especially storms; you could find her outside enjoying and exploring it all.

Mary Ann is survived by Terry (Kari) Meffert, Waunakee, Luann Schwartz, McFarland, Tom Schwartz, Dane, and Darrell Thorstad, McFarland; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles and Gilbert; daughter, Susan; stepson, Kevin; her parents; and siblings, Helen, Catherine and Wilfred.

A private family service was held, followed by burial at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison, Wis., beside her husband, Charles.

A special Thank You to the staff at The Villa at Middleton Village who have cared for Mary Ann when we could not.

Morning Prayer: Angel of God my guardian dear to whom his love commits me here, ever this day be at my side to light and guard to rule and guide. Amen.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513