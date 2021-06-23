Meikle, Mary Teresa

WHITEWATER - Mary Teresa (Stefancin) Meikle, age 87, of Whitewater, passed away on June 16, 2021, in Madison.

Mary was born in Kingston, Pa., on Feb. 19, 1934, daughter of Joseph J. and Mary M. (Rusnak) Stefancin. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in health, physical education, and recreation at West Chester State University, Pennsylvania, and a master's degree at Marquette University, Wisconsin. Her graduate work was done at University of Oslo, Norway, and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

She taught elementary and middle school physical education and health in Butler, Pa., from 1956 to 1958. Mary began the elementary physical education program in Oak Creek, Wis., where she taught from 1958 to 1965. From 1965 to 1989, as an assistant professor, she was a member of the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Department at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

On Feb. 7, 1967, she and Douglas married. They traveled extensively throughout the five continents. Mary continued to travel after Doug's death. Other interests included reading, card games, crafts, casino play, and keeping in touch with friends and loved ones.

Mary is survived by her son, Douglas Meikle of Green Bay; son-in-law, Tom Ploessl of Waunakee; grandsons, Eric (Erica) Meikle of Boulder, Colo., and Peter Meikle of Minneapolis; great-granddaughters, Elise and Adeline Meikle of Boulder, Colo.; great-grandson, Mark Meikle of Boulder, Colo.; sister, Emily (Richard) Snavely of Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Anne; parents; two brothers; and one grandson.

A memorial Mass will be held at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1225 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI, on June 26 at 1 p.m. A visitation will take place from 12 p.m. until the time of service. A burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the charity of one's choice.

Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.