WAUNAKEE - Mary Meinholz, age 75, of Waunakee, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by the love of her family, on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. She was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Poynette, the fourth of nine children to Mellitus and Catherine (Nolden) Ballweg.

Mary graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1964. Mary met Lloyd Meinholz at a St. Patrick's Day dance in Waunakee when she was 16. They were married Sept. 14, 1965, at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Roxbury. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Dan (Cathy), Lynee (Phil) Mueller, Brenda (Peter) Mortenson and Keith. Mary loved and was proud of her 13 grandchildren, Katelyn, Shannon (fiancé, Ben), Jonathan, Benjamin and RaeAnn Meinholz, Zachary, Briana (Jonathan) Kuta and Blake Mueller, Allyssa and PJ Mortenson, Brooke, Hunter and Skylar Meinholz.

Mary was a woman of deep faith who loved her family. Growing up on a farm, she wasn't afraid to work. She had incredible gardens, and loved baking, cooking and entertaining. Some of her favorite times were spent visiting and living in the north woods. She loved hugs. She loved country music; her favorite song was...lots of songs.

Mary is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, Lloyd; her children and grandchildren; her siblings, Dolores (Cliff) Haas, Virginia (Bill) Helt, Armella Kalscheur, Merle (Connie) Ballweg, Audrey (John) Pechan, Virgil (Ruth) Ballweg, and Lucy (Tim) Seiler; her in-laws, Bob (Rita) Meinholz, Lucy Kippley, Dick (Bernie) Meinholz, Pat Breunig, Ron (Helen) Meinholz, Judy (Del) Endres, Merlin Breunig, and Vicki Ballweg; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leo Ballweg; and in-laws, Reggie Kalscheur, Virgil Kippley, Bernard Breunig, and Marilyn Breunig.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Road K, Middleton (Ashton). Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

