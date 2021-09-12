Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Miller, Mary M.

MADISON - On Sept. 7, 2021, at age 97, our beautiful mother, Mary M. Miller, departed from the beloved kinship of her doting family, church, neighbors, friends, and community; having died with Christ Jesus, she went to be with the Lord. Mary was blessed with a full life of meaning derived from her faith, words, relationships, and the work of her hands.

Mary was daughter to Bertha Frey and Jacob Zumwald, who emigrated from alpine villages near Bern, Switzerland, in 1922 to New Glarus, Wis. Upon Jacob's death, Bertha remarried Arnold Wenger, who became Mary's adopted father, eventually settling near Lodi. Mary was a committed wife and vital companion to John A. Miller, our dear father, whom she wed in Lodi, Wis., on May 23, 1944, and who departed this life in 1983. Mary was mother to Jeanne (Philip), Joyce (Ben), June (Gene), Dale, and Daniel (Lori). Mary was grandmother to Cristina, Anna (Brian), John, Jacob, Stefan, Jonathan (Shalom), Hannah (Kilian), Talbot, and Marie Claire; and great-grandmother to Isabella and Christian. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Jenny ("Bud"), Rosie (Marvin), and Mitzi (Rick); and her brothers, Arnold (Maggie), Mike (Norma), Herman (Darlene), and Alvin. Mary is survived by her brothers, John and Jerry (Rhonda). Mary was aunt to 90-plus nieces and nephews, whom she knew by name, including their life stories.

Mary was parishioner to Our Lady Queen of Peace (QOPC) parish, where she ministered 38 years to generations of children as head cook in the school lunch program and served the Queen's Guild in countless charity events. Mary was neighbor in Westmorland and block captain on where she served to "knit" her fellow neighbors together in communal activities.

Funeral services will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 401 South Owen Drive, Madison, on Friday, Sept. 17, with Monsignor Larry Bakke presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., with the funeral Mass immediately following. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Livestreaming of the Mass will be at qopc.org. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish School Endowment Fund. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Aunt Mary was an inspiration to us cousins for her great spirit and her gift of being so warm and special to all who knew her. Her smile was one of a kind. Sympathy and love to all of her family. She will be missed but you all have so many good memories to cherish and hold onto.
Mary Therese and Dan Trepanier
Family
September 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 16, 2021
Luc and Iris
September 15, 2021
Dear mary! I am so sad, to hear, that you went on your Last Journey to See all the beloved members of your live! She was such a lovely lady, always happy and a smile on her face! I´m so sad, that I was not able to hug her once Again in person. But the deceased time made it impossible! But I´m sure, that we`ll meet somewhere else! Rest In Peace, you`ll never forgotten! Stephan
Stephan Hoffeld, Trassem- germany
September 15, 2021
We feel so privileged to have known Aunt Mary. She will be so missed. Herm loved being able to stop and visit when in Madison. Your family will be in our prayers. May God bring you peace and comfort. Aunt Mary was one special lady!
Herman and Ginny Miller
Family
September 12, 2021
Aunt Mary was one of kind Mother and Aunt. Who we all will miss dearly. She was one sweet, kind soul.
Elaine Dixon
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results