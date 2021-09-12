Miller, Mary M.

MADISON - On Sept. 7, 2021, at age 97, our beautiful mother, Mary M. Miller, departed from the beloved kinship of her doting family, church, neighbors, friends, and community; having died with Christ Jesus, she went to be with the Lord. Mary was blessed with a full life of meaning derived from her faith, words, relationships, and the work of her hands.

Mary was daughter to Bertha Frey and Jacob Zumwald, who emigrated from alpine villages near Bern, Switzerland, in 1922 to New Glarus, Wis. Upon Jacob's death, Bertha remarried Arnold Wenger, who became Mary's adopted father, eventually settling near Lodi. Mary was a committed wife and vital companion to John A. Miller, our dear father, whom she wed in Lodi, Wis., on May 23, 1944, and who departed this life in 1983. Mary was mother to Jeanne (Philip), Joyce (Ben), June (Gene), Dale, and Daniel (Lori). Mary was grandmother to Cristina, Anna (Brian), John, Jacob, Stefan, Jonathan (Shalom), Hannah (Kilian), Talbot, and Marie Claire; and great-grandmother to Isabella and Christian. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Jenny ("Bud"), Rosie (Marvin), and Mitzi (Rick); and her brothers, Arnold (Maggie), Mike (Norma), Herman (Darlene), and Alvin. Mary is survived by her brothers, John and Jerry (Rhonda). Mary was aunt to 90-plus nieces and nephews, whom she knew by name, including their life stories.

Mary was parishioner to Our Lady Queen of Peace (QOPC) parish, where she ministered 38 years to generations of children as head cook in the school lunch program and served the Queen's Guild in countless charity events. Mary was neighbor in Westmorland and block captain on where she served to "knit" her fellow neighbors together in communal activities.

Funeral services will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 401 South Owen Drive, Madison, on Friday, Sept. 17, with Monsignor Larry Bakke presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., with the funeral Mass immediately following. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Livestreaming of the Mass will be at qopc.org. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish School Endowment Fund. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434