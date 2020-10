Nemec, Mary Ellen

MADISON - Mary Ellen Nemec passed away Thursday, Oct 1, 2020, at the age of 82. She is survived by a daughter, Marjorie (David) Reed; and grandsons, Spencer (Tiffany) and Marshall Reed. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, siblings, other relatives and friends.

