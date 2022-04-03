Mary Ann Neupert (nee Staub)

July 30, 1932 - March 23, 2022

MADISON - Mary Ann Neupert (nee Staub) passed away in the arms of her loving daughter, Suzanne on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the age of 89.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Suzanne; brothers-in-law: John Neupert and Larry Kiggins; nieces and nephews: Gail Staub, Glenn (Jill) Staub, Yancey (Kate) Roy, and Mindy Garrett; and good friends: Diane M., Dianne G., Joyce R., Terry G., Bev B., and Pat S. and many more friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by parents: Irma and Paul Staub, Sr.; beloved husband, Carl David Neupert; cherished son, Peter Neupert; in-laws: Melba and Dr. Carl Nicholas Neupert; sister, Gloria Kiggins; brother and sister-in-law: Joyce and Paul Staub, Jr., and sister-in-law, Cherie Rogers Neupert.

Mary Ann was born on July 30, 1932 in Silver Creek, Wisconsin. She graduated from South Division High School in 1950 and that fall began her 35-year career with M&I Bank. In 1954, Mary Ann, her sister, Gloria and friend, Diane M. took a two-week train tour out west to California. Also in 1954, She met her future husband, Dave at a YWCA dance. They married in 1957 and honeymooned in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. In the late 1950's she left her job at M&I to raise her children. In 1969 she returned to work at M&I Bank of Greenfield retiring in 1995 as a Personal Banker. In 2006, after living in Milwaukee and Greenfield for 74 years, she moved to McFarland to live with her daughter.

Mary Ann and her husband, Dave were avid Badger football fans and season ticket holders for more than 20 years. They attended the 1994 Rose Bowl and many other bowl games. She was passionate about bridge and played with several bridge groups, where she made many good friends. Her other interests were reading, golfing, gardening, genealogy, and antiquing. Mary Ann volunteered for Historic Milwaukee, Girl Scouts as a leader, North Suburban Special Olympics, the Performing Arts Center as an usher and the McFarland and Monona Senior Centers.

As Mary Ann's main caregiver for the last several years her daughter, Sue would like to thank her assistant caregivers: Diane S. and Kim S. for their loving care of Mary Ann.

No memorial service is planned. If desired, memorial donations can be sent to Historic Milwaukee, Inc., 235 E. Michigan Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202, Phone: (414) 277–7795, (https://historicmilwaukee.org/support/), North Suburban Special Olympics, c/o Kevin Szydel, 1008 Woodview Dr., Grafton WI, 53024, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, address: Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, 1-800-708-7644, (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate, select Donate in Tribute).