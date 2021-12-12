Newton, Mary Anne

SUN PRAIRIE - Mary Anne Newton, age 70, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at UW Health Hospital, with her husband and children by her side.

Mary was born on March 11, 1951, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Donald and Marie (Deters) O'Dair. She was raised in Madison and graduated from West High School in 1969.

Mary worked for O'Dair Meat Provisions for many years before transitioning to her role as an operations manager for MorningStar Foods. Her final working years were spent at the Wisconsin State Journal, before retiring in 2017. In 2003, she and Greg Newton were married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev.

Mary's family was very important to her. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and cheering them on as one of their biggest supporters. She also cherished the countless game nights spent with Greg, her sisters, and their spouses. Mary loved decorating for every holiday and even had a shower curtain to match every season! Over the years, Greg and Mary enjoyed traveling together, including several trips to Las Vegas and many cruises. Mary always had a craft or sewing project in the works; the many beautiful scrapbooks she made will be cherished for years to come. She was also a jigsaw puzzle lover and enjoyed completing her daily crossword puzzle. In addition to her family, Mary also delighted in the many hours spent with her pets, Finn and Bella.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Greg Newton; brother, Mike (Julie) O'Dair; four sisters, Pat (Eric) Beyler, Peggy (Mike) Pomeroy, Eileen (Mark) O'Connor and Diane (Steve) O'Dair; daughter, Toni (Rick) Cruz; two sons, Brian (Susan) Caravello and Jon (Jessie) Newton; three grandsons, Teige Cruz, Tommy Faulkner and Aaron Newton; three granddaughters, Mya Caravello, Lauren Caravello and Lizzy Newton; and great-granddaughter, Daylin Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Hayley Baker; and sister, Donna O'Dair.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to each and every member of staff at UW Health who provided remarkable care for her peaceful journey.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., with Father Bill Nolan presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Key to Happiness Rescue, 309 Meadow Lane, DeForest, WI 53532. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

