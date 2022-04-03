Mary Jean Noltner

March 6, 1951-March 27, 2022

LODI - Mary Jean Noltner, age 71, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at SSM Health Hospital - Hospice with her husband by her side.

She was born on March 6, 1951, in Madison, the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Schutts) Hillestad.

Mary Jean graduated from Lodi High School in 1969 and earned an associate degree from MATC. On Nov. 2, 1973, she married Dennis Noltner in Lodi.

She had a variety of interests that included crocheting, crafting, and camping. Mary Jean also liked to bake and decorate cakes for family and friends. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and being a leader of both Girl and Boy Scouts.

In addition to her husband Dennis, survivors include her children, Nancy (Mike) Ruhl, Mark (Rachel), and Scott (Andrea); her five grandchildren, Caleb, Noah and Evan Ruhl, Siena and Dominic Noltner; her brother, Jack (Pam) Hillestad; and sisters-in-law, Karen (Rodney) Withee and Phyllis Yngsdal and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by in-laws Victor and Helen Noltner, Lois Walker, and Dick Yngsdal.

A private burial will be held for the family. A celebration of Mary Jean's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to either the Hospice or Camp Glow programs of SSM Health at Home Foundation.

Mary Jean was an example of courage and strength during her many illnesses.

The family would like to thank SSM Health for the care over the years and especially SSM Hospice Care for their loving care and comfort.

