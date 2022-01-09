O'Brien, Mary Ann

WAUNAKEE - On Jan. 1, 2022, Mary Ann O'Brien, 88, most recently of Waunakee, Wis., and longtime resident of Dubuque, Iowa, passed peacefully in her sleep after living for many years with dementia.

Mary Ann was born Mary Ann Beecher on March 12, 1933, to her parents, Mary and Michael Beecher. Having grown up in Mason City, Iowa, Mary Ann graduated from the Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa, as a registered nurse. She eventually worked as a nurse at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Dubuque for more than 20 years, including time as the director of nurses.

While attending Mercy School of Nursing, she met the love of her life and future husband, Ralph O'Brien. She and Ralph were married on Sept. 8, 1956. Together they raised seven children and had a very full life together until Ralph's passing on Sept. 3, 2008.

Mary Ann is survived by her children and their spouses, Jerry and his wife, Beth (Mutchler), Julie, Jim, Jill and her husband, John Peck, Matt and his wife, Kim (Rausch), Bob, and Jane and her husband, Jeff Skoug; her grandchildren, Caitlin and her husband, Ben Konecny, Corey and his partner, MacKenzie Cross, Emily and her partner, Kat Arenella, Colin and his wife, Bianca, Kylie and her husband, Rob Landis, Jacob, Meghan, Ryan, and Joe; her great-grandchild, Lincoln O'Brien; and her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Maurna O'Brien, Mike (Joyce) O'Brien, Joe O'Brien, Terry O'Brien, Kathleen (Rex) Gogerty, Lois Schlegel, and Deb (Bob) Green.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law; loving husband; six brothers-in-law, Earl, George, Pat and Steve O'Brien, Irwin McDermott and Rich Schlegel; five sisters-in-law, Elaine, Ann, Delores, and Monie O'Brien and Joannel McDermott; and two nephews, Phil McDermott and Tim O'Brien.

All her children and extended family have been graced by her constant demonstrations of unconditional love, her laughter, and her perpetually positive outlook on life. Her commitment to her husband, children, and extended family will continue to serve as an example of a life well lived.

We truly wish we could have gathered with all our loved family and friends. A private funeral service was held due to COVID at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee, Wis., on Friday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. The Mass can be viewed on YouTube: search for stjb.org (the St. John's YouTube Channel).

We hope you will be able to join us virtually. Rest assured we will be grateful for your virtual presence and your prayers.

*Burial followed the funeral Mass on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank Waunakee Manor, Homestead Living of Waunakee, and Agrace Hospice for their loving care of our mother in her last years of life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's research at www.act.alz.org or neurofibromatosis research at www.ctf.org.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513