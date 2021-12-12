Menu
Mary Owens
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Owens, Mary M.

MADISON - Mary M. Owens, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born on Aug. 15, 1934, in Dodgeville, to Roy and Marian (Dobson) O'Neill. She was married to Robert "Dwight" Owens.

Mary worked at WPS for many years and was a lifetime auxiliary member of VFW Post 1318. She enjoyed volunteering at the Monona Senior Center, traveling and, in later years, winning the prize for the oldest family member at our family reunions!

Mary is survived by her son, Charlie Owens; stepdaughter, Karen Behling; daughter-in-law, Karen Owens; sister, Rita O'Neill; sisters-in-law, Dorothy O'Neill and Vicki O'Neill; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwight; stepson, Richard Owens; brothers, Donald and Charlie O'Neill; and her sister, Linda O'Neill.

Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to VFW Auxiliary Post 1318. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

We will miss you, Aunt Mary. Until we meet again, "As I was saying…!"

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
5203 Monona Drive, Madison
Dec
15
Graveside service
3:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
-, Oregon
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary was a beloved member of the IHM St. Vincent de Paul Conference. We all extend our condolences to her family.
Christina Shade
December 13, 2021
