Mary Pollei
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Pollei, Mary Anna (Henningsen)

MADISON - Mary Anna (Henningsen) Pollei, age 84, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. Mary was born on Sept. 19, 1935, in Sparta, Wis., to Arthur and Hazel (Miller) Henningsen. She graduated from Sparta Senior High School in 1953 and moved to Madison to attend Madison Business College. She married Robert R. Pollei in Madison, Wis., in April 1957. They lived in Madison until moving to Sun City, Ariz., in retirement, and after Robert's passing, Mary returned to Madison in 2001. She cherished spending time with her family. Mary especially loved summer cookouts with her son, Jeff, and preparing her famous prime rib dinner for family as her Christmas Eve tradition. She also enjoyed attending the Telephone Pioneers monthly luncheons with her friends.

Mary is survived by her son, Jeffrey A. Pollei (Lynn A. French); granddaughter, Hayley C. (Thomas) Fahl; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Rae Fahl; sister-in-law, Kathleen Henningsen; and aunt, Georgia Heffel.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Jean (Rev. Herbert) Graf, Arthur Henningsen Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Kathleen F. (Stoffels) Pollei.

Honoring Mary's wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Sep. 6, 2020.
