MADISON - Mary Ellen (Hall) Post, 75, of Madison, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg on Sept. 3, 2021. She was born in Whitefish Bay, Wis., on Feb. 1, 1946, to Mabel (Hotchkin) and John Bodine "J.B." Hall.

Mary Ellen attended Edgewood High School and UW-Madison. She married Kendall Post, and together they had three children, David, Katie, and Liz. Mary Ellen cultivated curiosity in her own children, as well as the countless others she taught during her decades as an early childhood educator. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kendall; siblings, Frank Hall and Annie (Hall) Milne; children, David (Linda), Katie, and Liz (Christopher); and grandchildren, Cassia, Linnea, and Ben. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Katherine (Robin) Gratke.

Special thanks to dear friend, Marty Hake, and to the caregivers at All Saints Memory Care.

Visitation and funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 13 at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI 53717. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m., and graveside burial at 12 p.m. Visitation and Mass will be livestreamed, with recording available.

Memorials may be sent to All Saints Memory Care, and flowers may be sent to St. Thomas Aquinas.

Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness. Kindness in feeling creates love.

