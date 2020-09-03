Pries, Mary Elizabeth

MADISON - Mary Elizabeth Pries, 74, of Madison, passed away Aug. 30, 2020, of end stage renal disease at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wis. Mary was born Nov. 6, 1945, in Shawano, to the late Ernest and Arlene (Leigh) Pries. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Following graduation from Oconto High School, Mary attended Madison Business College. After completing her coursework, she began a long and successful career at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. During her tenure she served many elected officials, including Education Chair Representative Manny Brown, Speaker Ed Jackamonis, and Joint Finance Chair Marlin Schneider. She was a mentor to new employees, showing them the "ropes" and teaching them the intricacies of legislative procedures. After her retirement she kept the old State Capitol Gang together by organizing regular reunion lunches at the Esquire Club in Madison. She embodied the meaning of a "social butterfly" and was the life of any party. Meeting someone for the first time, Mary always asked, "Where are you from?" and a new friend was made. Mary loved adventure and traveled the United States and the world. She was as much at ease riding an elephant in India as she was mastering the London subway system. Nothing dampened her adventurous spirit: not even being showered by molten lava from a volcano nor being rescued from a disabled sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. She skied all over the world, and she was a lifelong member of the Madison Skilaufers, an outdoor and social activities club, and was a proud Badger football season ticket holder. Mary was proud of her Irish heritage and St Patrick's Day was one of her favorite holidays, along with Christmas, Easter, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, her birthday, your birthday and any other cause to gather together.

Mary is survived by her nephew, Chris, and his wife, Michelle, and their two sons, Hayden and Brady. Many cousins and friends also survive. Donna O'Leary Steiner and Marlin Schneider were special Madison friends who provided much support and help to Mary. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Pries.

The family will receive relatives and friends at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Oconto, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Francis Nusi officiating. Burial will be at the Oconto Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.