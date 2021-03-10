Remily, Mary Margaret (Pfohl) Cain

PLOVER - Mary Margaret (Pfohl) Cain Remily, age 87, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, surrounded by her two loving daughters, Meg and Clare.

Mary was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa. She graduated from Clarke College with a Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics. Through her work, she met and married Dr. Bill Cain, the father of Meg and Clare. He died too young in April of 1960. As a single mother, she remained in Madison, Wis., and worked as a dietician at St. Mary's Hospital. She married Lou Remily in 1969.

Mary was an active and devoted member of her community, a lover of birds, gardening, celebrating friendship, and meeting and making welcome everyone she met. She was dedicated to a variety of charities, including Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, the Multicultural Center, Henry Vilas Zoo, Luke House, Ronald McDonald House, the Humane Society of Dane County, and many other national and international charities.

Mary is survived by a family who experienced her grace throughout our lives. That includes her daughter, Meg and her children, Andy, Mary, Emily, and Jake; her daughter, Clare and her children, Malia and Cain; her husband, Lou Remily; stepson, Greg (Julie) Remily and his children, Nicole and Zach; and stepdaughter, Jan (John) Totman and her children, Matt, Sarah, and Ellin. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard (Margaret) Pfohl, Susan (Don) Daugherty, and Ellen (Les) Digman. She is survived by 18 nieces and nephews, who all loved Aunt Mary.

Mary treasured Pfohl family reunions in Door County throughout her life. She loved taking her children and grandchildren to Vilas Zoo and the Duck Pond in Madison. She enjoyed traveling to see her loved ones in Los Angeles, Hawaii, Marco Island, Manitowish Waters, New York, Barcelona, and Dungarven, Ireland.

Mary taught us that you can never spend enough time getting to know your neighbor. She was an inclusive and inquisitive woman who always had an open door, and was Grandma Mary to all. Mary was the strongest and wisest person we know. She overcame every obstacle that was thrown at her and was the matriarch of a vibrant, resilient family.

Mary has gone back to be with her people – her parents, Anthony and Eleanor Pfohl, Dorothy Mullin; her mother-in-law, Mary Cain; husband, Bill Cain; sister-in-law, Peg (Bob) Hierl; brother-in law, Greg (Rose Marie and Nancy) Cain; and many friends and relatives who have predeceased her. She awaits the rest of us with open arms and a loving heart. The family is planning a celebration of Mary's life this summer in Madison. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.

To honor Mary's lifelong generosity, the family suggests donations in her memory be sent to the Humane Society of Dane County, the Luke House, or Henry Vilas Zoo.

Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there; I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow,

I am the diamond glints on snow,

I am the sun on ripened grain,

and I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning's hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry,

I am not there; I did not die.

Mary Elizabeth Frye