Mary Remily
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI

Remily, Mary Margaret (Pfohl) Cain

PLOVER - Mary Margaret (Pfohl) Cain Remily, age 87, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, surrounded by her two loving daughters, Meg and Clare.

Mary was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa. She graduated from Clarke College with a Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics. Through her work, she met and married Dr. Bill Cain, the father of Meg and Clare. He died too young in April of 1960. As a single mother, she remained in Madison, Wis., and worked as a dietician at St. Mary's Hospital. She married Lou Remily in 1969.

Mary was an active and devoted member of her community, a lover of birds, gardening, celebrating friendship, and meeting and making welcome everyone she met. She was dedicated to a variety of charities, including Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, the Multicultural Center, Henry Vilas Zoo, Luke House, Ronald McDonald House, the Humane Society of Dane County, and many other national and international charities.

Mary is survived by a family who experienced her grace throughout our lives. That includes her daughter, Meg and her children, Andy, Mary, Emily, and Jake; her daughter, Clare and her children, Malia and Cain; her husband, Lou Remily; stepson, Greg (Julie) Remily and his children, Nicole and Zach; and stepdaughter, Jan (John) Totman and her children, Matt, Sarah, and Ellin. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard (Margaret) Pfohl, Susan (Don) Daugherty, and Ellen (Les) Digman. She is survived by 18 nieces and nephews, who all loved Aunt Mary.

Mary treasured Pfohl family reunions in Door County throughout her life. She loved taking her children and grandchildren to Vilas Zoo and the Duck Pond in Madison. She enjoyed traveling to see her loved ones in Los Angeles, Hawaii, Marco Island, Manitowish Waters, New York, Barcelona, and Dungarven, Ireland.

Mary taught us that you can never spend enough time getting to know your neighbor. She was an inclusive and inquisitive woman who always had an open door, and was Grandma Mary to all. Mary was the strongest and wisest person we know. She overcame every obstacle that was thrown at her and was the matriarch of a vibrant, resilient family.

Mary has gone back to be with her people – her parents, Anthony and Eleanor Pfohl, Dorothy Mullin; her mother-in-law, Mary Cain; husband, Bill Cain; sister-in-law, Peg (Bob) Hierl; brother-in law, Greg (Rose Marie and Nancy) Cain; and many friends and relatives who have predeceased her. She awaits the rest of us with open arms and a loving heart. The family is planning a celebration of Mary's life this summer in Madison. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.

To honor Mary's lifelong generosity, the family suggests donations in her memory be sent to the Humane Society of Dane County, the Luke House, or Henry Vilas Zoo.

Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there; I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow,

I am the diamond glints on snow,

I am the sun on ripened grain,

and I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning's hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry,

I am not there; I did not die.

Mary Elizabeth Frye


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Pisarski Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your Mother was a Beautiful inside and out. What a blessing for you all to be a part of her life and learn such valuable lesson by how she led her life. I´m so sorry for you Loss.
Dawyn Kanno
March 17, 2021
Mary's family
I remember Mary at Whispering Pines when my husband Bill Nuck was there. We had little conversations at the dinner table,or meet as we wheeled around . Yourmom was so sweet. My blessings and peace. CC Nuck
CCNuck
Friend
March 12, 2021
I remember when Mary came to the field house in Madison to watch me run in a high school indoor track meet. I was surprised and touched to see her there rooting me on. She was always so supportive of others. She will be sadly missed.
Jeffrey R Hawley
Family
March 12, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Mary's passing. She was a very special person whom I came to know twenty-eight years ago, when she reached out to me after the death of my husband. She was one of the few people who knew what it was like to lose a spouse at a young age. Her support was quiet and consistent over many years, frequently in the gathering space at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. My sincere condolences to her family. She will be missed, but her presence in all of our lives was truly a blessing.
Sue Mokrohisky
March 12, 2021
I will miss you Mary! My parents loved you too and will welcome you into heaven. You trained several high school girls to be dietitian aides and we learned so much from you. Gif bless you and your family
Laurie Curtin Torvik
March 11, 2021
I offer my sympathies to her husband Lou Remily and extended family. I worked with Lou at the WI Division of Health-EMS early on in my state employment. It's wonderful to learn both Lou and Mary met and enjoyed many happy years together.
Marilyn Rohde
March 11, 2021
She considered everyone her family.
Lynne Lake
March 11, 2021
Sending prayers and hugs to all of you. May her memory be for a blessing.
Janice and Mark Miller
March 10, 2021
Lisa Izutsu
March 10, 2021
She was a warm and loving woman. I had the honor to meet her on one of her visits to LA. That´s when I discovered where Clare got her giving and loving character. I know she will be missed. My heartfelt prayers and thoughts to the family.
Lisa Izutsu
March 10, 2021
Our condolences to all of you. The VH's are all thinking of you and have so many fond memories of Mary throughout the years. She was a good friend to our mom and dad and always was so fun to be around.
Vanden Heuvel's
March 10, 2021
Mary was a dear neighbor and friend. I treasure the many times I sat at her kitchen table, talking about life, love, loss, changes, kids, faith, kindness and just being human. She walked with me through a very difficult transition in my own life. I treasure her always. She has a permanent place in my heart. Always remembered with love!
Katherine Bonus
March 9, 2021
