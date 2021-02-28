Reynolds, Mary A.

OCONOMOWOC - Mary A. Reynolds, 91, died peacefully at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc, Wis., on Feb. 17, 2021. She was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Madison, the only child of Raymond Joseph and Elva Ruth (Golden) Reynolds. Mary graduated from Edgewood High School in 1947 and attended UW-Madison, receiving a bachelor's degree in home economics in 1952. She then attended Edgewood College of the Sacred Heart (Madison), receiving her bachelor's in education in 1954.

Mary was a former employee of Yost's Department Store. She was employed by the Oconomowoc School District as elementary teacher at Parklawn for 38 years and two years as elementary substitute coordinator. She spent much of her retirement years as a board member of Silver Streak, Inc. She was known as a lover of reading and a long-time supporter of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers football. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.

Mary is survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to Western Lakes Fire Department Ambulance Fund, HAWS, Jefferson County Humane Society, or your choice.