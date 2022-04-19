Mary Alice Rieder

MONROE, WI - Mary Alice Rieder, 94, of Monroe, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob, and by her brother, George, Mary Alice is survived by her three children who will miss her dearly: Mary Joy (Michael Peroz) of Eagan, MN; Robert W. (Anita) and their children, Gillian and Nathalie, of Eden Prairie, MN, and Richard M. (Connie) of Monroe, as well as eight nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church, 1760 14th Street, Monroe. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, April 20, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials are suggested to St. Clare of Assisi Parish Holy Ground Capital Campaign or Monroe Arts Center, The Gunderson-Stiles Fund for Classical Music. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net