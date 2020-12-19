Menu
Mary Ringelstetter
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Ringelstetter, Mary Jane F. "Janie"

COLUMBUS - Mary Jane F. "Janie" Ringelstetter passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 91.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1935 County Truck Hwy V, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. For those not able to attend in person, streaming services will be available, and are strongly encouraged to reduce the risk of COVID, at the following link, https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony/?c=b1d5f9bf-ecb6-47d3-9cbf-4433fea08e9a. Graveside services will follow at East Bristol Catholic Cemetery.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church East Bristol
1935 County Truck Hwy V (East Bristol), Sun Prairie, WI
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church East Bristol
1935 County Truck Hwy V (East Bristol), Sun Prairie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My memories of Janie include learning how to cut my children's hair by watching her cut their hair back in the early 60's. And exchanging babysitting duties as needed by either of us. What a woman! Fond memories. My deep sympathies to her entire family!
Frances Barman-Paulson
December 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
December 19, 2020
