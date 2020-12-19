Ringelstetter, Mary Jane F. "Janie"

COLUMBUS - Mary Jane F. "Janie" Ringelstetter passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 91.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1935 County Truck Hwy V, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. For those not able to attend in person, streaming services will be available, and are strongly encouraged to reduce the risk of COVID, at the following link, https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony/?c=b1d5f9bf-ecb6-47d3-9cbf-4433fea08e9a. Graveside services will follow at East Bristol Catholic Cemetery.

