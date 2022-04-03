Mary Roth

Jan. 13, 1931 - March 26, 2022

MIDDLETON - Mary Roth, age 91, passed away March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Brooklyn, WI, on January 13, 1931, to the late Thorwald and Louise (Frei) Christensen.

She is survived by children: Carol Roth, Janice Roth, Patricia (Todd) Freber, Diane (Gary) Helt and Lee Roth; three grandchildren: Marissa and Joshua Freber and Sydney Helt; and one great-grandchild, Barrett Freber. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67-years, Donald Roth.

Mary's most cherished gift in life was her family.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Agrace HospiceCare.

A private service will be held by immediate family.

