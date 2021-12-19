Rykowski, Mary "Sue"

LEESBURG, Fla. - On Dec. 7, 2021, we lost Mary "Sue" Rykowski. Sue was born in Hammond, Ind., lived in Madison, Wis., and retired to central Florida. Her husband, daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and brother survive her.

In place of services, Sue wished to have her ashes spread in the ocean near her favorite beach, followed by her family sharing good seafood and umbrella drinks all while listening to Jimmy Buffett tunes at a nearby restaurant that she loved.

Sue had a big heart, an enormous sense of compassion, and an unsurpassed love of family. She will be missed by all that knew her. Without question, the planet has lost another good soul-we wish Godspeed to Sue in her next journey.