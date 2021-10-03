Menu
Mary Lynn Schermerhorn
FUNERAL HOME
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO

Schermerhorn, Mary Lynn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Lynn Schermerhorn soared with the angels to heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, when she unexpectedly passed away at her longtime Fort Collins home. The wife of former Madisonian Mark Schermerhorn, she is survived by her sons, Lee, Brock and Case; three brothers; and a sister; in addition to sister-in-law, Jill Schermerhorn of Madison. Among those welcoming her to heaven are her parents, Jim and Jayne Kusa; a brother; and in-laws, John and Lou Ann Schermerhorn.

A memorial service and life celebration will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6 in Fort Collins.

www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Timberline Church
2908 Timberline Rd, Fort, CO
Oct
6
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
C.B. & Potts
1441 E, Fort, CO
Funeral services provided by:
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
