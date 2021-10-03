Schermerhorn, Mary Lynn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Lynn Schermerhorn soared with the angels to heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, when she unexpectedly passed away at her longtime Fort Collins home. The wife of former Madisonian Mark Schermerhorn, she is survived by her sons, Lee, Brock and Case; three brothers; and a sister; in addition to sister-in-law, Jill Schermerhorn of Madison. Among those welcoming her to heaven are her parents, Jim and Jayne Kusa; a brother; and in-laws, John and Lou Ann Schermerhorn.

A memorial service and life celebration will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6 in Fort Collins.

