Mary Lou Schmitt

Sept. 3, 1941 - April 3, 2022

LODI/DANE - Mary Lou Schmitt, age 80, passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was born Sept. 3, 1941 to the late Reginald and Mareta (Swanson) McIntyre.

She was united in marriage to Eloi C. Schmitt on October 6, 1959 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lodi; he preceded her in death on January 30, 2018. She immediately took the role of farm wife in her own way. Mary Lou was the official farm chauffer; whether getting parts, delivering meals or following a tractor at midnight she was there for her family and would always make sure there was room for another at the dinner table.

Every day at the Sweetwater Farm was an adventure, there are so many stories to tell. She also enjoyed garage sales and playing bingo. In her later years, she enjoyed working at the Moon Valley Bait Shop on Lake Wisconsin; and serving lunch to the students at Lodi High School.

She is survived by her children: Steve (Fay), Kathy (John) Endres, Pete, Julie (Phil) Richards, Joan (Larry) Karls, Dan (Stacy); son-in-law, Jeff Meffert; 21 grandchildren: Jessica, Emily, Steven, Rachelle, Kim, Joe, Monica, Hannah, Shani, Travis, Jeremy, Shaina, Aaron, Miranda, Melinda, Christina, Megan, Luke, Lilly, Madelyn and Nolan; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers: Dick (Audrey), Bill (Kathy); and brothers-in-law: Roman Hellenbrand, Paul Dorn; and her good friend, Sue McIntyre.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Meffert and siblings, John, Nancy Hellenbrand and Patsy Dorn.

A visitation will be held for Mary on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A private family funeral mass will be held with interment in the church cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to Blessed Trinity School.

Mary's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care the Agrace Hospice provided Mary, and all of the thoughts, prayers and assistance from the many friends and neighbors.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.