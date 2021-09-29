Schultz, Mary Ellen (Murphy)

VERONA - Mary Ellen (Murphy) Schultz, age 79, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021, while on the last road trip of her life. Mary Ellen will be remembered for her enthusiasm to travel, her love of her husband, daughters, and grandsons, solving crossword puzzles, reading and her many afghans.

Mary Ellen was born Jan. 5, 1942, in Kendall, Wis., to Harry and Mary (Forster) Murphy. She attended Tug Hollow one-room school and graduated from Tomah High School in 1959.

The greatest adventure of her life started when she met a car hop at the local root beer stand. Richard Schultz worked at the root beer stand and Mary Ellen baby-sat for one of the employee's children. They married in August 1962. They lived in Milwaukee, Franksville and finally Verona, Wis.

Mary Ellen worked at the Madison Newspapers for 22 years.

She loved to travel. Her love of travel began as a small girl when her Grandpa Forster, who worked the railroad, took her on train rides. Later she and Richard would travel to all 50 states and a variety of foreign countries. They enjoyed motorcycling across the country, as well as taking their many campers on trips, especially to the Black Hills of South Dakota. One favorite trip was traveling Route 66 with other Gold Wing Riders, raising money for cancer research. They traveled the Mother Road more than 10 times.

Mary Ellen was an avid crocheter. She crocheted afghans for numerous family members and friends for many years.

She was a cancer survivor. In 2014, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer. After chemo and radiation treatments she was cancer free.

She is survived by the love of her life of 59 years, Richard; children, Mary Sue (Chris) Gilardi of Madison and Chris (Jim Buechner) Schultz-Buechner of Middleton; grandsons, Daniel (Danielle) Gilardi, Tim (Lori Kollath) Gilardi, and George Buechner; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Gilardi; sister, Kathy (Tony) Lazzara; brothers, Tom (Katie) Murphy, Jim (Sue) Murphy, and Larry (Betty) Murphy; sisters-in-law, Bettie Neff and Sue Schultz; and brothers-in-law, Alfred Schultz and Paul (Linda) Schultz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son; parents; mother- and father-in-law; brothers-in-law, Allen Neff and Greg Schultz; and sister-in-law, Judy Schultz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1371 Highway PB, Paoli, with Father Robert Butz presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, with another visitation on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Springdale.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

