Strause, Mary June

MONTICELLO - Mary June Strause, age 95, of Monticello, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe.

She is survived by four children, Judy Crooks of Monticello, Larry (Carol) Strause of Monticello, Patty Blumer (Dick Riesen) of Verona, and John (Laura) Strause of Shullsburg.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m., at ZWINGLI UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 416 E. Lake Ave., Monticello. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, June 25 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be sent to Zwingli United Church of Christ, Monroe American Legion Auxiliary, Friends of Pleasant View, Green Care Food Pantry in Monticello, or a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.