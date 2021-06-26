Menu
Mary Thompson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home
21 S Austin Rd
Janesville, WI

Thompson, Mary E.

Mary E. Thompson, 79, Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was born January 26, 1942, in Mt. Horeb, WI to the late Walter and Edna (Smith) Tschanz, Jr. On September 10, 1966, Mary married Homer G. Thompson in Mt. Horeb, WI.

Mary was someone who made sure everyone else came first in her world and she believed in being kind to everyone she met as well. She enjoyed baking, canning pickles and relish, and going to arts and craft fairs. Most of all though she was a very strong woman who deeply loved her family.

Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, Homer; her two children: Brian (Lisa) Thompson and Christine Thompson; and her granddaughter Lydia Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service was held for Mary. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 26, 2021.
