Mary Thompson
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Thompson, Mary K.

MCFARLAND – Mary K. Thompson, age 93, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at home. She was born in 1927 in Stoughton, the daughter of Arthur and Jane (Gorman) Lacy. She married in 1947 to Arnold Thompson and moved from the city to the farm life. She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her children. Mary is survived by her children, Mary Jean (Hans) Schneeberger of Oregon, Nancy Miller of Minneapolis, Minn., Richard at home, Judy Thompson of Madison; grandchildren, Jeff Miller of Minneapolis and Chris (Casey) Miller; and her two great-granddaughters, Tatum and Collins all of Door County; and canine companion, Lexus. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Arthur Jr., Louis Lacy; sisters, Ruth Rand and Dorothy Lacy.

Due to the Covid-19, private family services will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5801 Highway 51, McFarland

(608) 838-0655


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 27, 2020.
