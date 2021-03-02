Trailer, Mary Lou

CAMBRIDGE - Mary Lou Trailer, age 72, died at home Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, following six years battling a rare auto-immune disease.

Mary Lou was born on March 23, 1948, in Wisconsin Rapids. She was the third of eight children born to Orville and Inez Marti and graduated from Lincoln High School. She was married and moved to Madison in 1968. She attended Madison College after both daughters were in elementary school, graduating with a diploma in practical nursing. Mary Lou was strong, independent and determined to support her girls. She worked multiple jobs and retired from Group Health Cooperative after more than 30 years in service to the Madison area community. Mary Lou was united in marriage to Richard Trailer in 1991 at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, where she remained an active member until the time of her death. Dick and Mary met through a club, Skilaufers, and connected on a ski hill in the Upper Peninsula.

Mary Lou enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading, devouring multiple books in a week. In recent years, she stayed connected with her large family though her "FacePad," with tech support provided by the grandkids. She loved her family deeply, taking great pride and comfort in each of her grandbabies and time spent with her siblings. Annual Sisters' Shopping Weekend will not be the same without her creativity and mischievousness.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 29 years, Richard Trailer; daughters, Kerri (Karl) Kliminski and Kristi (James) Hohlstein; five grandchildren, Cassie Hohlstein, Kaitlyn Kliminski, Cory Hohlstein, Kayla Kiliminski and Connor Hohlstein; all seven siblings, Gloria (Walter) Oravez, Ramona (Myron) Lubeck, Linda (Wally) Ives, Rod (Nancy) Marti, Peggy (Bill) Sommerfeldt, Jody (James) Bergeson, and Barbara (Mike) Kempfert; and over 20 nieces and nephews, including Laury Jensen, who provided countless hours of hospital and emotional support.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Inez Marti; stepfather, Harold Neufeld; and mother-in-law, Julia Trailer.

The family would like to thank the Cambridge/Jefferson EMTs and countless nurses and doctors of UW Hospital & Dialysis for their care and service in recent years.

Private family visitation will be 1 p.m.-3 p.m., with a brief service held at 3 p.m., on Friday, March 5, at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, Cambridge, Wis., with the Rev. Scott Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow immediately at the Lake Ripley Cemetery, Town of Oakland, Wis. The service will be available for livesteam through the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church Facebook site. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge, is assisting the family.