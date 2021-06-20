Voss, Mary Jane

MADISON - Mary Jane Voss, age 97, of Madison, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Waunakee Manor. She was born on Oct. 13, 1923, in Madison, the daughter of Andrew and Margaret (Kelley) Kurth. Mary married Robert Voss on Aug. 25, 1945. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and Blackhawk Country Club.

Mary is survived by her son, Gary (Barbara) Voss; grandchildren, Heidi Voss, Luke Voss, Kirsten (Garrett) Kendall, and Emma Voss; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Suzanne Voss; sister, Florence (James) Beck; and brothers, Thomas (Jeri) Kurth and James (LaVonne) Kurth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave, Middleton, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made in Mary's name to Saint Paul's University Chapel, Edgewood High School or St. Bernard Catholic Church Parish in Middleton. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

