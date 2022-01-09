Wall, Mary Frances

MADISON - Mary Frances Wall, age 97, died on Jan. 4, 2022. She was born on Sept. 10, 1924, in Highland, Wis., to Michael J. and Mary (Kalina) Wall. She graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in Muscoda, Wis., in 1941. She was first employed by the Neckerman Insurance Agency and later by the Rural Insurance Companies from 1947 until her retirement in December 1988.

During her lifetime Mary traveled extensively in the U.S. and Europe, particularly visiting and corresponding with her kinfolk in Ireland.

Mary was preceded in death by her grandparents, Owen and Anastasia (Egan) Wall and Charles and Katherine (Shereda) Kalina; her parents, Michael and Mary Wall; and her sister, Katherine. She is survived by many cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, with Monsignor Michael Hippee officiating. For everyone's safety and per the Dane County mandate, MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED to attend.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Muscoda.

