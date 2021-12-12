Menu
Mary Walsh
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mount Horeb High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Walsh, Mary Elizabeth

BLUE MOUNDS - Mary Elizabeth Walsh, age 96, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Four Winds Nursing Home, Verona.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, with Father Chahm Gahng and Father Paul Ugo Arinze concelebrating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb, followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

The full obituary was published on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, WI
Dec
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We both had Mary as a teacher in second grade in Kenosha. We kept in contact with her after all these years. I always loved Mary´s laugh. She was a wonderful person and will be missed. Love you, Mary
Carole and Art Stank, Newark, De.
December 1, 2021
