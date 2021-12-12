Walsh, Mary Elizabeth

BLUE MOUNDS - Mary Elizabeth Walsh, age 96, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Four Winds Nursing Home, Verona.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, with Father Chahm Gahng and Father Paul Ugo Arinze concelebrating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb, followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

The full obituary was published on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077