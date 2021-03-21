Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Wilburn
FUNERAL HOME
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC

Wilburn, Mary N.

WASHINGTON, DC - Mary N. Wilburn, 89, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Dr. Adolph Y. Wilburn; two sons, Adolph Wilburn II (Tanya) and Jason D. Wilburn (Pam); four granddaughters, one great-grandson; brother, Charles Nelson and a host of other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 am on Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1419 V St. NW, Washington, DC 20009. Interment will follow at Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012, and on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.mcguire-services.com.


Published by Madison.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, DC
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Augustine Catholic Church
1419 V St. NW, Washington, DC
Funeral services provided by:
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGuire Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May you find comfort in treasured memories, peace in the support of dear friends, and healing through God’s eternal love. Madison Metropolitan (WI) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results