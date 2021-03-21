Wilburn, Mary N.

WASHINGTON, DC - Mary N. Wilburn, 89, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Dr. Adolph Y. Wilburn; two sons, Adolph Wilburn II (Tanya) and Jason D. Wilburn (Pam); four granddaughters, one great-grandson; brother, Charles Nelson and a host of other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 am on Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1419 V St. NW, Washington, DC 20009. Interment will follow at Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012, and on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.mcguire-services.com.