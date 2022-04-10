MaryAnn (Sehr) Connors

Feb. 23, 1931 - April 6, 2022

MADISON - MaryAnn (Sehr) Connors, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains. She was born on February 23, 1931, to Pius and Anna (Riphan) Sehr. Mary Ann was married to Joseph Connors for 50-years.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. James Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at church. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000