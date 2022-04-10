Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
MaryAnn Connors
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - West Side Chapel - Madison
5701 Odana Road
Madison, WI

MaryAnn (Sehr) Connors

Feb. 23, 1931 - April 6, 2022

MADISON - MaryAnn (Sehr) Connors, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains. She was born on February 23, 1931, to Pius and Anna (Riphan) Sehr. Mary Ann was married to Joseph Connors for 50-years.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. James Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at church. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - West Side Chapel - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - West Side Chapel - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.