Hagen, Marylin

EVANSVILLE - Marylin Hagen left her earthly life and went to heaven on March 8, 2021, after a short illness. A private family celebration of life service will be held, due to COVID-19, at St. John's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Matt Poock officiating. Burial will be held in Cooksville Cemetery, Porter Township.

Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.