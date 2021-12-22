Breunig, Matthew "Matt"

WAUNAKEE/ST. PAUL, Minn. - Matthew "Matt" Breunig, 43, of Waunakee/St. Paul, Minn., died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at a hospital in Minneapolis following a brief illness. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee. A reception will be held following the visitation at REX'S INKEEPER, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. A complete obituary will follow in the Wisconsin State Journal.

