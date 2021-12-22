Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matthew "Matt" Breunig
ABOUT
Verona Area High School
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Breunig, Matthew "Matt"

WAUNAKEE/ST. PAUL, Minn. - Matthew "Matt" Breunig, 43, of Waunakee/St. Paul, Minn., died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at a hospital in Minneapolis following a brief illness. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee. A reception will be held following the visitation at REX'S INKEEPER, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. A complete obituary will follow in the Wisconsin State Journal.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI
Jan
13
Service
12:00p.m.
Rex's Innkeeper
301 N. Century Avenue, Waunakee, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.