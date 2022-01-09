Breunig, Matthew "Matt"

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Matthew Gerald Zander "Matt" Breunig, age 43, of St. Paul, Minn., passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. He was born on June 15, 1978, in Waunakee, Wis., the son of Gerald Breunig (Debra) and Diane Zander (Steve). He was engaged to Carly Cappel, also of St. Paul, Minn.

Matthew graduated from Verona High School in Verona, Wis. He worked for Anytime Fitness, overseeing the operations of a handful of various clubs in Wisconsin and Minnesota during the past 12 years. Matthew was an avid car enthusiast and was active in the St. Paul car community. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing, camping and bonfires. He was a very good cook and thrived on grilling and smoking meats. He enjoyed a special bond with their dog, Thunder. Matthew excelled at making people smile, laugh and enjoy life and was always there to help anyone in need.

He was extremely proud of his two children, Kyler and Joella, and although geography kept them apart, he enjoyed every moment he could with them in person or online.

Matthew is survived by his fiancée, Carly Cappel; children, Kyler Breunig and Joella Breunig; father, Gerald Breunig (Debra); mother, Diane Zander (Steve); siblings, Meghan Zufall, Mike Breunig (Casey), Heather Asbjornson (Jon), and Heidi Kopps (Kevin); grandfather, Henry "Bud" Zander; grandmother, Mary Breunig; grandfather, Don Dahmen; nieces and nephews, Sam, Audrey, Brooks, Cody, Nolan and Brynn; many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends; in-laws, Kevin and Mary Cappel; brother-in-law, Nic Cappel (Knatashia); and nephews, Knox and Knight.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandmother, Geraldine "Jeri" Zander; grandfather, Jerome Breunig; grandmother, Gerry Dahmen; aunt, Debra Herr; and a sister, Holly Jo Duhr.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q. Waunakee. A reception will be held following the visitation at REX'S INNKEEPER from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513