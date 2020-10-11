Edwards, Matthew Jason "Matt"

MADISON - Matthew Jason "Matt" Edwards, age 38, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was born in South Korea, April 6, 1982. Matt came to the Edwards family in 1992, and what started as a week of respite for his previous family became the home he always deserved.

Many people might consider his life troubled, saddled by the inescapable weight of his mental illness. They might say that he suffered, burdened by a system that never understood him. But those of us close to him know that there was light amid the darkness, there was purpose in his existence, and he was loved, unconditionally, by his family and friends (and staff).

To many people who knew him, he will be remembered as a teacher. The story of his life is a lesson in unconditional love and dealing with adversity. Being a part of his life has taught us so much about empathy, tolerance, patience, and forgiveness, while also giving us the strength to confront our own feelings of guilt and fear. He taught us to celebrate the small victories and to enjoy the simple things in life, even when everything else feels like chaos. He taught us to never take things for granted, and to be grateful for every single moment of life.

During his lifelong journey through the mental health system, his impact on people and policy cannot be understated. He broke down barriers and facilitated real change in a system that too often struggled to address the scope of his illness. Along the way he touched many lives, and we would like to thank all of the health care workers (in particular the staff of MMHI MTU) that helped him on his journey: you were his second family.

Together we mourn the loss of what might have been in the future. It was a dream that he would find his place in the world, find relief from the anxiety he felt on the outside, and now, perhaps, he's finally found it. We wish you peace on your journey. You will always be loved.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Sharon (Verona); three siblings, Brandi (Matthew) Mueller, Jenni (Benjamin) Foster (Blaine, Minn.) and Richard (Madison); nephew, Ethan Mueller; and nieces, Violet Mueller, Jaya Foster, Brea Foster; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.