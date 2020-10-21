Sell, Matthew Aaron

MADISON - Matthew Aaron Sell, 42, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at UW Hospital.

Matthew was born on Oct. 6, 1978, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to LaVerne and Mary (Johnson) Sell. Due to a childhood illness, Matthew lived out his life at Central Wisconsin Center in Madison. The family would like to thank them for the loving care they gave to Matthew; it was beyond expectations. They certainly were a part of his family. God put Matthew in a wonderful home during his most fragile life. The family would also like to thank UW Hospital for all their wonderful care at each of Matthew's visits.

He is survived by his father, LaVerne (Polly Schull) Sell, Fort Atkinson; brothers, Joseph (Sara) Sell, Madison, and Benjamin Sell, Sussex. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary.

A private graveside service will be held at Kroghville Cemetery.

The Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge, Wis., is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.