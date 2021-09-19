Menu
Maureen Gaulrapp
Gaulrapp, Maureen A.

MADISON - Maureen A. Gaulrapp, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. She will be remembered for her kind and generous way.

Maureen is survived by her loving husband, Dave; sister, Chris Murphy; brother, Joe Coffey; brothers-in-law, Dan (Nancy) Gaulrapp, Don (Carol) Gaulrapp and Doug (Jamie) Gaulrapp; and sister-in-law, Sandy (David) Kaempher.

A special thanks to the many family and friends who helped in so many ways. To the nurses, Laura, Nancy, Barbara, Pam and Betty and to acupuncturist, Carolyn: your loving care means more than you will ever know.

A celebration of life will be held at VINTAGE BREWING CO., 674 S. Whitney Way, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's name to Wisconsin Chapter of American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
VINTAGE BREWING CO
674 S. Whitney Way, Madison, WI
