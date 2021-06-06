Menu
Maureen Goen
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Goen, Maureen Kathryne "Mo"

COLUMBUS / MIDDLETON - Maureen Kathryne "Mo" Goen, age 68, of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Waunakee Manor. She was born on July 2, 1952, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Lucille (Weier) Burns.

Mo graduated from Hollandale High School in 1970. She worked as a dietary manager for many years at Columbus Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Oak Park Place in Middleton.

Mo was full of life and loved a good story. She enjoyed listening to music, traveling to Jamaica, having picnics and fishing. Most of all, Mo's pride and joy were her loving family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loyal and honest friend who always told it like it was. Her spunky, daredevil personality brought happiness to everyone around her. She left her family and friends with a wealth of memories that will be cherished forever.

Mo is survived by her sons, Cody (Andrea) Goen and Joshua Goen; grandchildren, Joshua, Thea, Hailey and Layla Goen; siblings, Mike (Sharon) Burns, Larry Burns, Rose (Mike) Ohlert, Becky (Larry) Ehrhorn and Georgine Miller; sisters-in-law, Doris Kuehn, JoEllen Burns and Judy Burns; Joan Flint; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Walter Broughton; siblings, Virginia (Warren) Benson, Jocile (Bob) Pirkel, Ron Burns, John Burns, Ken (Mary) Burns and Pat Burns; and sister-in-law, Caroline Burns.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, Wis., from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021.

A special thanks to Waunakee Manor for the wonderful care they provided Maureen the last few years and to Agrace HospiceCare for the amazing love and comfort these last few months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Mo to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St., Mt. Horeb, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
