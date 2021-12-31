Menu
Maureen Howe
ABOUT
Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - West Side Chapel - Madison
5701 Odana Road
Madison, WI

Howe, Maureen J.

MADISON - Maureen J. Howe, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family and close ones, after a long battle with heart disease. She was born on Nov. 9, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Stephen and Ethel (Dolan) McGuire.

Maureen graduated from Edgewood High School and married Lawrence A. "Larry" Howe on Aug. 17, 1968, at Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church in Madison. She was a member of Queen of Peace School's first graduating class, and was a lifelong parishioner. Throughout the years, Maureen volunteered at the school and parish center, and with parish activities.

She liked to socialize with her many loyal friends and enjoyed vacationing with her family every summer in Door County. Keeping with tradition, she planned and hosted this year's family Christmas celebrations. She was a sweet, wonderful, and fun mother and grandmother, and will be incredibly missed.

Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Howe (2001); and parents. Survivors include a son, Gregory of Chicago; two daughters, Lynn (Robert) Potts of Palatine, Ill., and Susan (Antonio) Rauti of Madison; four grandchildren, Megan, Erin, Annamaria, and Lawrence "Renzo"; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 405 S. Owen Drive, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Father Rich Litzau will officiate, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will take place at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, as well as on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., one hour prior to the Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

(608) 274-1000


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - West Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Millett Family
January 4, 2022
Jen, Trevor, Luca
January 4, 2022
Georgia, Kim, my Dad Art and myself would like to give all of you our condolences. Your Mom was a beautiful person and we shared many younger days with her. She was the Junior Bridesmaid in my parents wedding. Thinking of you at this sad time Greg, Lynn and Susan. Wish we could be there. Love to all of you.
Rhonda Van Laeke
Family
January 2, 2022
Keith and I wish we could come up for the funeral but just can´t travel at this time. Our thoughts are with you Lynn, Greg and Susan and your families. We have over 5o years of memories with your Dad and Mom.
Shirley Ayer
January 1, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. Maureen was a very sweet lady. We cut wood on your property for many years, and knew both your Dad and Mom. Maureen and my sister Millie were friends from Edgewood.
Diane Krantz and Forrest Bradley
December 31, 2021
