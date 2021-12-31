Howe, Maureen J.

MADISON - Maureen J. Howe, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family and close ones, after a long battle with heart disease. She was born on Nov. 9, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Stephen and Ethel (Dolan) McGuire.

Maureen graduated from Edgewood High School and married Lawrence A. "Larry" Howe on Aug. 17, 1968, at Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church in Madison. She was a member of Queen of Peace School's first graduating class, and was a lifelong parishioner. Throughout the years, Maureen volunteered at the school and parish center, and with parish activities.

She liked to socialize with her many loyal friends and enjoyed vacationing with her family every summer in Door County. Keeping with tradition, she planned and hosted this year's family Christmas celebrations. She was a sweet, wonderful, and fun mother and grandmother, and will be incredibly missed.

Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Howe (2001); and parents. Survivors include a son, Gregory of Chicago; two daughters, Lynn (Robert) Potts of Palatine, Ill., and Susan (Antonio) Rauti of Madison; four grandchildren, Megan, Erin, Annamaria, and Lawrence "Renzo"; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 405 S. Owen Drive, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Father Rich Litzau will officiate, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will take place at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, as well as on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., one hour prior to the Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison.

