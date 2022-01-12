Menu
Maureen O'Malley
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart

O'Malley, Maureen

NAPLES, Fla. - Maureen O'Malley, age 74, passed away unexpectedly in Naples, Fla., on Jan. 9, 2022, from an injury suffered in a fall at her home. She was born on Oct. 20, 1947, to David D. O'Malley and Ruth (Callahan) O'Malley in Madison, Wis. She grew up on the O'Malley farm in Waunakee, where she developed her lifelong love of animals, especially for raising her horses. She attended St. John's School and Edgewood High School. She graduated from Madison Business College. She was a successful business woman in the fields of real estate and financial planning.

Maureen became reacquainted with Ken Lemmer, a former classmate, at an Edgewood High School reunion. The fell in love and were married on Aug. 1, 1987. They were able to travel to many interesting places and had many exciting adventures and trips before moving to Naples, Fla., in 2009. Maureen joined The Ladies of the 239, a social and charitable organization.

Maureen followed in the O'Malley family history of community involvement and running for political office. She was inspired by her father's political career on the Dane County Board and as Democratic representative in Wisconsin State Assembly. She served on the Waunakee Village Board and was Village President from 1990 to 1995. She never shied away from controversy or a verbal battle. She rose to the occasion to save the tradition of having a nativity scene displayed in the Waunakee Village Park. She was also instrumental in the development of the Waunakee Industrial Park. She was a strong woman who was feisty and irreverent and was never afraid to express her opinions. Maureen ran for a seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1994 as a staunch Republican.

Maureen grew up in a fun-loving, Irish extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Ruth O'Malley; grandparents, Thomas P. and Martha O'Malley and Frank and Mimi Callahan; aunts and uncles, Joseph and Martha Scanlon, Mary Jordan, Catherine Homewood, and Tom and Vic O'Malley; and cousins, Pat Culbertson, Donald (Bud) O'Malley, David and Robert Homewood.

Maureen is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth G. Lemmer; his daughters, Kathy Wren and Joanna Lemmer, and granddaughter, Sydney Wren; Maureen's brothers, Pat (Pam) O'Malley and David (LaVonne) O'Malley; and special cousin, Mary Ellen (Jordan) Kearney, Kathleen Anderson and many second and third generation cousins.

Maureen will be fondly remembered as the "Queen of Everything." She was a child who loved to play "dress up" in pretty things and grew into a woman who loved her sports cars, fancy clothes, decorative jewelry and always had pet cats. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed being with her friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincerest sympathy to the Lemmer and O'Malley families. Maureen will be greatly missed by so many people.
Ken and Kay (Callahan) Pomeroy
Family
January 19, 2022
Ken, our sympathy to you and your family.
Dan and Joan Rowe
January 17, 2022
RIPower
Bill Scanlon
School
January 16, 2022
Although not as often as we should have, we always enjoyed our dinners together. Erika always said afterwards "nobody should ever mess with her". Strong willed was an understatement for this beautiful stylish lady.
Dave and Erika Bauserman
January 16, 2022
My deepest sympathy Ken...prayers go out to all family members
Gerry Rohlich
January 14, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to Ken, Kathy and JoAnna. Maureen was a special friend and a fun loving lady. She will be greatly missed.
Jack and Andrea Coleman
Friend
January 14, 2022
So sad to hear this. I worked at the O'Malley Farm Cafe for years. Sending prayers to the family.
Mary Heimbecker
January 14, 2022
Dave, We are so sorry for you loss. Pam
Pam Sprecher
January 13, 2022
Sincere sympathy.
Hy Miller
January 13, 2022
Maureen and Ken were so much fun. With sincere sympathy to the Lemmers and O´Malley families.
Donna Kuehn
January 13, 2022
She was a glorious woman whom I greatly admired. The whole family are terrific. May her memory be a blessing.
Lisa Schuetz
January 13, 2022
Deepest sympathy to family.
Mary Hellenbrand-Fritsche
January 13, 2022
Maureen was a great friend and fun buddy. We had a number of adventures and lots of laughs. I lost contact with her but thought about her many times over the years. Would have loved to have reconnected. Rest In Peace kiddo
Johni McCann Stout
Friend
January 13, 2022
My heartfelt sympathy to Ken and the O'Malley family. Maureen and I were next door neighbors on Maple Terrace Drive in 1978. I will always treasure our friendship and the fun times so many years ago. I'm deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Rest well Maureen!
Connie Glise
Friend
January 13, 2022
She will be missed.
Cyndi Kennedy
January 12, 2022
RIP
Candis Chapman
January 12, 2022
RIP Maureen. Rita Derra Hurlebaus
Rita Hurlebaus
January 12, 2022
One of our greatest village leaders....you'll be missed.
Sam Kaufmann
January 12, 2022
She´s a part of our Waunakee town history. Rest In Peace.
Carolyn Fangmeier
January 12, 2022
Sympathy for the O'Malley Family. Sorry for the loss of your wife and Pat and Dave your sister. Thought and prayers for the family.
Jean Radermacher
January 12, 2022
One of our greatest village leaders....you'll be missed!
Sam Kaufmann
January 12, 2022
My sympathies to the family...she was a great lady.
Sandi Peterson
January 12, 2022
I remember her, she was kind yet feisty! I am sad to hear of her passing.
Pamela Durden
January 12, 2022
I worked for her dad for several years as an aide in the legislature.
Laurene Bach
January 12, 2022
So very sorry to hear this news.
Janell Dorn
January 12, 2022
My Sympathies to the O´Malley Family!
Diane Cody
January 12, 2022
Such sad news. Sympathy to Ken, Dave and Pat.
Sharon Hougland
January 12, 2022
Sorry for your loss.
Angela Moore
January 12, 2022
Pat and Dave, so sorry for your loss.
Barb Adler
January 12, 2022
Heavenly Prayers!
Sandi Jones
January 12, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Pat and David.
Molly Murphy
January 12, 2022
My sympathies to the family.
Margaret Bernards
January 12, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. We all lost a wonderful person.
Dan & Nancy Callahan
Family
January 12, 2022
We went to O´Malley Farm Kitchen for years every Sunday after church. So many wonderful memories of three generations going to church and breakfast together. We were so sad when it closed. My sympathies to the O´Malley family!
Kathy Werla
January 12, 2022
Deepest sympathy.
Brian Allen
January 12, 2022
Sorry to hear this. I served on committees under Maureen.
Nila Frye
January 12, 2022
Marcel Seamples
January 12, 2022
A great cousin who will be missed. Always had a smile and we had great conversations about her corvette.
Bill Callahan
January 12, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Karen Sullivan
Friend
January 12, 2022
Maureen was such a delight to be around! She always had a big smile and a big heart. You felt that she truly loved being with you. We loved her sense of humor and her stories. The world was a better place with her in it. We will miss you, Maureen!
Bill and Pat Goodrich
January 12, 2022
Maureen "Mimi" was a firecracker with red hair to prove it. I will miss her banter and quick wit. May you rest in peace and run with the horses in heaven. Love you xo
Joanna M Lemmer
Family
January 12, 2022
My prayers with the family. I worked for her father in the Assembly . R I P Maureen
Betty Krueger
Work
January 12, 2022
What an amazing woman! She was very special to us and a good friend. She will be truly missed and fondly remembered. Love and prayers to Ken and the family.
Bonnie and J.B. Brenner
Friend
January 12, 2022
I loved Maureen´s spunky personality. She was warm and inviting and was kind enough to allow me to share good times with her when I lived in Madison. My time on Earth is better for having known her. Ken, you were a wonderful addition to her life, and I am glad you were able to share her journey. You have my deepest sympathy for your loss. Her absence will be a very sad loss, as well, for all her old friends.
Martha Morrison
Friend
January 12, 2022
Mimi will be missed. She always had a positive attitude and engaged in interesting conversations. Love, hugs, and kisses.
Kathy Wren
Family
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 45 of 45 results