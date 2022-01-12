O'Malley, Maureen

NAPLES, Fla. - Maureen O'Malley, age 74, passed away unexpectedly in Naples, Fla., on Jan. 9, 2022, from an injury suffered in a fall at her home. She was born on Oct. 20, 1947, to David D. O'Malley and Ruth (Callahan) O'Malley in Madison, Wis. She grew up on the O'Malley farm in Waunakee, where she developed her lifelong love of animals, especially for raising her horses. She attended St. John's School and Edgewood High School. She graduated from Madison Business College. She was a successful business woman in the fields of real estate and financial planning.

Maureen became reacquainted with Ken Lemmer, a former classmate, at an Edgewood High School reunion. The fell in love and were married on Aug. 1, 1987. They were able to travel to many interesting places and had many exciting adventures and trips before moving to Naples, Fla., in 2009. Maureen joined The Ladies of the 239, a social and charitable organization.

Maureen followed in the O'Malley family history of community involvement and running for political office. She was inspired by her father's political career on the Dane County Board and as Democratic representative in Wisconsin State Assembly. She served on the Waunakee Village Board and was Village President from 1990 to 1995. She never shied away from controversy or a verbal battle. She rose to the occasion to save the tradition of having a nativity scene displayed in the Waunakee Village Park. She was also instrumental in the development of the Waunakee Industrial Park. She was a strong woman who was feisty and irreverent and was never afraid to express her opinions. Maureen ran for a seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1994 as a staunch Republican.

Maureen grew up in a fun-loving, Irish extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Ruth O'Malley; grandparents, Thomas P. and Martha O'Malley and Frank and Mimi Callahan; aunts and uncles, Joseph and Martha Scanlon, Mary Jordan, Catherine Homewood, and Tom and Vic O'Malley; and cousins, Pat Culbertson, Donald (Bud) O'Malley, David and Robert Homewood.

Maureen is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth G. Lemmer; his daughters, Kathy Wren and Joanna Lemmer, and granddaughter, Sydney Wren; Maureen's brothers, Pat (Pam) O'Malley and David (LaVonne) O'Malley; and special cousin, Mary Ellen (Jordan) Kearney, Kathleen Anderson and many second and third generation cousins.

Maureen will be fondly remembered as the "Queen of Everything." She was a child who loved to play "dress up" in pretty things and grew into a woman who loved her sports cars, fancy clothes, decorative jewelry and always had pet cats. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed being with her friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.