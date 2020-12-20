Rand, Maureen Elizabeth

STOUGHTON - Maureen Elizabeth Rand, age 79, of Verona, formerly of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital, from complications of COVID-19. She was born on May 4, 1941, in Mason City, Iowa. In 1946, she moved to Stoughton to live with her father, Harland, and beloved stepmother, Ruth (Ausse) Miller.

Maureen graduated from Stoughton High School in 1959. She married Paul Hegge in 1959, and together they had three children, Peter, Paul Jr. and Mary. They were divorced in 1966.

In 1968, she was united in marriage to Carol Rand. Maureen worked for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for over 32 years, retiring in 1999.

Maureen enjoyed quilting, reading and gardening and was an avid UW Men's Basketball fan. Her favorite place to be was in her kitchen, cooking and baking and trying out new recipes to share with her family and friends. She was an active member of Covenant Lutheran Church, where she was involved with ringing bells in the Adult Bell Choir for 10 years. She also served on the Annual Church Bazaar Committee for many years. Maureen was active in the Sons of Norway since 1985, holding various offices over the years.

Maureen is survived by her son, Paul (Judy) Hegge Jr.; daughter, Mary Hegge; step-daughter, Sue (Keith) Baumgartner; step-son, Tom (Jackie) Rand; six grandchildren, Jenny, Scott, Trisha, Heidi, Jacob and Joshua; two great-grandchildren; and half-brother, Art (Zoia) Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carol Rand; son, Peter Hegge; and brother, Robert Miller.

Private burial will be at Lutheran South Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Maureen's name to Covenant Lutheran Church in Stoughton or the Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge in Stoughton. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51

(608) 873-4590