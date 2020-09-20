Dewane, Maurice Eugene

MONONA - Maurice Eugene Dewane, age 99, died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, just one month shy of his 100th birthday. Maurice was born on Oct. 12, 1920, in Cooperstown, Wis., son of William and Caroline (Strouf) Dewane. He attended St. James parochial school, Denmark High School and Green Bay Business College. Before he entered the U.S. Army, he worked at the Manitowoc Shipbuilding Co., where submarines and LCTs were being built for World War II. Maurice served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1942 through 1945 and was stationed at Grenier Field in New Hampshire as an accountant with the finance department. He attended the Army Finance School in Wake Forest College, N.C. Maurice was transferred overseas to the C.B.I. Theater of Operations and served in Assam, India and China at various air bases. He arrived home from overseas on Christmas Eve 1945 and was discharged as a staff sergeant. Maurice married Mary Louise Klauke of Hubbard Woods, Ill., on Nov. 16, 1946.

Along with his four brothers, he became a partner in the firm of Dewane Brothers, dealers in farm equipment and hardware at Maribel, Wis., from 1946 to 1963. When the business was sold in 1963, he was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in Madison as an auditor, supervisor and training officer for the Audit Bureau. Maurice became a certified public accountant in 1969 and was a member of the Southern Chapter of CPAs. He retired from the Department of Revenue in 1983 and worked for Madison Bookkeeping for several years. Maurice was a volunteer driver for RSVP, and pursued lifetime hobbies of trout fishing, genealogy, landscape painting, gardening, wine-making, reading, and collecting coins, postcards, books, etc. He authored a book on the history of Dewane Brothers which was well received by relatives and friends. He and his wife, Mary Lou, loved to travel throughout the United States, and also visited Ireland, England, Germany, Italy, Hawaii and Mexico over the years.

Maurice and Mary Lou were members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Monona since 1963. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou on Dec. 13, 2002, after 56 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jerome Andrew "Jerry" on March 2, 2008; his parents; six brothers, Dennis, Robert, Clarence, Kenneth, William Jr. and Jerome; and three sisters, Olive Kronforst, Myrtle Nachtwey and Mary Ellen Levenhagen. He is survived by two sons, Larry (Sue) Dewane of Madison and Doug (Marcia) Dewane of St. Paul, Minn.; daughter, Janet Dewane of Madison; seven grandchildren, Alisa (Tim) Robertson, Erica (Jon) Sagui, Emily (Brenden) Kornell, LeAnne, Adam, Brian and Tim Dewane; and 12 great-grandchildren, Emma, Evan, Brody, Owen, Claire, Nolan, Jasmine, Manessah, Noah, Kayla, Harlan and Libby.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Monona with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona. Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Scholarship or Endowment Fund, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, WI 53716.

Special thanks to Janet for her tender, loving care of Dad so he could spend his last years in the comfort of his own home as he wished. Send him off with an Irish Whiskey toast so he's in Heaven a half-hour before the devil knows he's dead! Maurice will be remembered for his keen intellect and Irish wit. Rest in Peace Dad.

Alls so happy, alls so bright

There's perfect joy and beauty

In the Everlasting Light!

All the pain and grief are over

Every restless tossing passed

I am now at peace forever

Safely home in heaven at last!

